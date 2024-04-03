SHIB Price Prediction for April 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish as it is trading near the local resistance level of $0.00002727. If bulls can hold the initiative until the end of the day, a breakout is likely to happen to the $0.000028 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar low at $0.00002570. If the candle closes far from that mark, the bounce back may lead to the test of $0.000030 shortly.

However, if the bar closes near that mark or even below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the nearest support level of $0.00002380.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture looks different. One should pay attention to the weekly bar closure in terms of the last candle low at $0.00002745. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000025 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002702 at press time.