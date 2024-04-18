Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 18

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect increased volatility of SHIB?
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 15:19
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 18
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers could not seize the initiative as most of the coins keep trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.59% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking more bullish than bearish as the rate is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the daily candle closes near $0.00002247, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000023 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The price of SHIB is trading within yesterday's bar, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs soon. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.00002150-$0.000023 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly chart. The volatility has reduced confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' strength. In this case, one can expect sideways trading around the current prices until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002230 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image SHIB Founder Ryoshi Sends Crucial Warning Through Time
    2024/04/18 15:15
    SHIB Founder Ryoshi Sends Crucial Warning Through Time
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Elon Musk Issues Crucial AI Warning: Details
    2024/04/18 15:15
    Elon Musk Issues Crucial AI Warning: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves
    2024/04/18 15:15
    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Powered by Qualcomm, Aethir Unveils Game-Changing Aethir Edge Device to Unlock the Decentralized Edge Computing Future
    SeedHunter Marketing Module is live - Web3 Influencer Campaigns with payment in Stable Coins
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 18
    SHIB Founder Ryoshi Sends Crucial Warning Through Time
    Elon Musk Issues Crucial AI Warning: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD