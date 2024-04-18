SHIB Price Prediction for April 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not seize the initiative as most of the coins keep trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.59% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking more bullish than bearish as the rate is closer to the resistance than to the support. If the daily candle closes near $0.00002247, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000023 area.

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The price of SHIB is trading within yesterday's bar, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs soon. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.00002150-$0.000023 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

A similar picture is on the weekly chart. The volatility has reduced confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' strength. In this case, one can expect sideways trading around the current prices until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002230 at press time.