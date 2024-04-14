SHIB Price Prediction for April 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is ending bearish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by almost 12% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.00002056 and the resistance of $0.00002299.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading around $0.000022 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support level of $0.000019. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a local upward move to the $0.000024 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, the drop may lead to a further correction to the $0.000016-$0.000018 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002174 at press time.