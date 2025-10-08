AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 12:29
    Can SHIB continue to drop to $0.000011 zone?
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins may have reached their peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 4.2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after testing the local support of $0.00001203. If the daily bar closes far from that level, one can expect a test of the $0.00001240-$0.00001250 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of SHIB is going down after yesterday's bearish bar closure. 

    However, if the candle closes with a short wick, bulls may again seize the initiative, followed by a bounce back to the $0.00001230-$0.00001240 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish as the rate of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the drop continues, traders may expect a dump to the $0.000011 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001217 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
