AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:40
    Does rate of SHIB have enough strength to test $0.000013 area?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are weaker than bulls at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001282. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 10/05/2025 - 15:16
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if buyers can hold the initiative and a correction does not occur, traders may expect a test of the $0.000013 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is bullish as the price of SHIB is testing the $0.00001288 level. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000013-$0.00001320 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of SHIB is far from the main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means the sideways movement near the current prices is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001278 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:19
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 14:42
    Ethereum Price to $10,000? Here's M2 Correlation to Watch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:19
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 14:42
    Ethereum Price to $10,000? Here's M2 Correlation to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all