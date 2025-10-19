AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 19

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 16:51
    Can bulls maintain the rate of SHIB above $0.000010?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The week is ending bullish for most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 3.21% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has fixed above the local resistance of $0.00001011. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00001030-$0.00001050 range.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is going up after a false breakout of the support of $0.00000956. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for further growth.

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000010-$0.00001050 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite the opposite. While the rate is below the $0.00001145 level, sellers are more powerful than buyers. In this regard, there is still a chance to witness a correction.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001017 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
