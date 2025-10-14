AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 14:44
    Can traders expect SHIB to bounce back to $0.000011 area by week's end?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are back in the game after a slight market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone down by almost 5% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the local support of $0.00001022. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.000010 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative. 

    If the daily candle closes around the current prices or below them, the decline may continue to the $0.0000095 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation will be bearish until the price is below the mirror level of $0.00001145. The ongoing drop is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001034 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
