SHIB Price Analysis for November 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going up on the last weekday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00000867 and the resistance of $0.00000908.

As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle's closure in terms of the $0.00000902 level. If it happens far from that, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.00000850 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate of SHIB is far from main levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000997 at press time.