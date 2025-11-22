SHIB Price Analysis for November 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going down at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00000756.

If the daily bar closes far from that level, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the resistance soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.000007 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the support of $0.00000678. If the situation does not change and sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $0.0000060 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000767 at press time.