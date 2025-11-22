Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 16:25
    Can traders expect SHIB to bounce to the $0.000008 range?.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market keeps going down at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00000756.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/21/2025 - 15:39
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes far from that level, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the resistance soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.000007 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the support of $0.00000678. If the situation does not change and sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $0.0000060 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000767 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 22, 2025 - 16:15
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 16:06
    XRP Sees Massive 2,668% Volume Spike on Major Exchange
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 22, 2025 - 16:25
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 22, 2025 - 16:15
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for November 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 22, 2025 - 16:06
    XRP Sees Massive 2,668% Volume Spike on Major Exchange
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD