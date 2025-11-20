SHIB Price Analysis for November 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins are in the red area today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of SHIB has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local resistance of $0.00000884. However, as most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of SHIB has not bounced back far from the support of $0.00000837.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.0000080 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has bounced off the support of $0.00000837. However, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure in terms of that mark. If it happens far from it, there is a chance of seeing a local rise to the $0.0000090 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000871 at press time.