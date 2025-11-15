SHIB Price Analysis for November 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back to green at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.00000896 and the resistance of $0.00000927. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the daily candle closes near yesterday's bar low, one can witness a further decline to the $0.00000850 range.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance to see a support breakout, followed by a further dump to the $0.0000070-$0.0000080 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000912 at press time.