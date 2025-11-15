Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 15/11/2025 - 16:21
    Can traders expect SHIB to decline below $0.0000090?
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
    The market is back to green at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $0.00000896 and the resistance of $0.00000927. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. If the daily candle closes near yesterday's bar low, one can witness a further decline to the $0.00000850 range.

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance to see a support breakout, followed by a further dump to the $0.0000070-$0.0000080 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000912 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
