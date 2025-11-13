SHIB Price Analysis for November 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market keeps facing a correction, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is falling after setting a local resistance of $0.00000985. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000095-$0.000010 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if the price failes to fix above the interim zone of $0.000010, traders can expect a test of the $0.00000832 support shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000976 at press time.