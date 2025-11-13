Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 15:35
    Can the price of SHIB get back above $0.000010 this week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market keeps facing a correction, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 2% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is falling after setting a local resistance of $0.00000985. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume remains low, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000095-$0.000010 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if the price failes to fix above the interim zone of $0.000010, traders can expect a test of the $0.00000832 support shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000976 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:55
    Breaking: Ripple CEO Reacts to Launch of First Spot XRP ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:47
    Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan Hints at New Crypto Era in Play: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    YouBallin Opens $YBL Sale on Solana — Instant Claims & Raydium Liquidity Bring Real Utility
    kpk Launches Agent-Powered Vaults on Morpho
    Certora Partners with Cork and Hypernative to Set a New Standard for Web3 Security
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:55
    Breaking: Ripple CEO Reacts to Launch of First Spot XRP ETF
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:47
    Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan Hints at New Crypto Era in Play: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 13, 2025 - 15:43
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 13
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD