AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 9:46
    Does the rate of SHIB have enough strength to drop to the $0.0000070 zone?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is going down on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is falling after a breakout of the local support at $0.00000774. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.00000760-$0.00000770 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. The rate is on the way to the support at $0.00000765.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/24/2026 - 16:09
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.00000750 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is approaching the support at $0.00000678. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the $0.0000060-$0.0000070 range next month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000774 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 7:57
    'Greatest Risk' to Bitcoin Identified by Strategy's Saylor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 2:00
    $1,410,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Key Dogecoin Signal Just Flashed
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:46
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 9:38
    XRP Volumes Crash 52%, Is This Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 25, 2026 - 8:59
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all