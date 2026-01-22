AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 9:44
    Can the price of SHIB fix above $0.0000080 over the next few days?
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    The market has come back to the green zone after a few days of dropping, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.65% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000789. However, if a bounce back does not happen, one can expect an ongoing drop to the $0.00000770-$0.00000780 range soon.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is within yesterday's bar, which means the altcoin is not ready yet for a sharp move. This statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.00000770-$0.00000820 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance, confirming ongoing sellers' pressure. If the drop continues to the $0.00000678 level and a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.0000060 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000794 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
