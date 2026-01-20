SHIB Price Analysis for January 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet, according to CoinStats.

Unlike other coins, the rate of SHIB has gone up by 0.38% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support at $0.00000779. If the daily bar closes far from that level, traders may expect a bounce off to the $0.0000080 zone by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB has not gone up after yesterday's bullish closure. If the daily candle closes around the current prices or below them, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing correction to the interim level of $0.00000750.

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level.

The volume remains low, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000788 at press time.