Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for January 19

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect bounce back of SHIB by end of week?
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 2.73% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support level of $0.00000908. If the daily candle closes around that mark, traders can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.0000090 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the interim level of $0.0000090. If the bar closes below it, the drop is likely to continue to the nearest support of $0.00000828.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly chart. A price is trading within the previous weekly bar, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. 

Overall, ongoing sideways trading between $0.0000080 and $0.0000090 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000913 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

