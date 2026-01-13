SHIB Price Analysis for January 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

The rate of SHIB has risen by 3.68% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB may have set a local resistance at $0.0000088. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is going up after a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000835.

If the daily bar closes around current prices, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $0.0000090 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. The price is far from the support and resistance levels, which means there are low chances of seeing increased volatility for the rest of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000866 at press time.