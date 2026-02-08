SHIB Price Analysis for February 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.22% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -6.70%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on its way to the local resistance at $0.00000630. If its breakout happens, traders can expect a test of the $0.00000640 range tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level at $0.00000642.

If the daily candle closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.0000070 area. Such a scenario can be expected over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low at $0.00000616. If the candle closes far from that mark, one can witness a bounce off to the $0.0000070-$0.0000080 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000627 at press time.