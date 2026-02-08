AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for February 8

By Denys Serhiichuk
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 15:16
Can traders expect SHIB to test the $0.0000070 range soon?
Advertisement
SHIB Price Analysis for February 8
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Article image
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.22% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -6.70%.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on its way to the local resistance at $0.00000630. If its breakout happens, traders can expect a test of the $0.00000640 range tomorrow.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level at $0.00000642. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/05/2026 - 16:27
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 5
ByDenys Serhiichuk

If the daily candle closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.0000070 area. Such a scenario can be expected over the next few days.

Article image
Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low at $0.00000616. If the candle closes far from that mark, one can witness a bounce off to the $0.0000070-$0.0000080 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000627 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 14:08
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
ByTomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:16
SHIB Price Analysis for February 8
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 14:08
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:00
20,841,045,129 SHIB Go Offline From Major Crypto Exchange Right as Shiba Inu Coin Price Jumps 22% in Recovery Bull Market
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 12:14
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounces 23% in Blink of an Eye: Is Recovery Only Question of Time?
article image Arman Shirinyan
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
Price Analysis
Feb 8, 2026 - 15:16
SHIB Price Analysis for February 8
Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 14:08
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
Tomiwabold Olajide
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all