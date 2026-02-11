AdvertisementAdvert.
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for February 11

By Denys Serhiichuk
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 14:54
Can traders expect SHIB to test the $0.0000050 zone soon?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The middle of the week is under bears' control, according to CoinMarketCap.

Article image
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.87% over the last 24 hours.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near a local support at $0.00000576. If a bounce back does not occur by the end of the day, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $0.00000560-$0.00000570 range tomorrow.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is on its way to the nearest support level at $0.00000558. 

If its breakout occurs, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.0000050 range until the end of the week.

Article image
Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar closes around current prices or below, traders can expect a test of the $0.00000507 level by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000580 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
