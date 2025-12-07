Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for December 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 16:26
    Can traders expect SHIB to test the $0.000008 zone next week?.
    SHIB Price Analysis for December 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The last day of the week is controlled by bears, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.76% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local support of $0.00000833. If a breakout happens and the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00000820 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the key levels. The volume has declined, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment.

    In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if bulls lose the interim level of $0.00000750, traders may see a test of the $0.00000678 support shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000832 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
