SHIB Price Analysis for December 7

The last day of the week is controlled by bears, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.76% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local support of $0.00000833. If a breakout happens and the daily bar closes below that mark, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00000820 range.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from the key levels. The volume has declined, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment.

In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. However, if bulls lose the interim level of $0.00000750, traders may see a test of the $0.00000678 support shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000832 at press time.