SHIB Price Analysis for December 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have been more powerful than buyers at the beginning of the day; however, bulls are trying to get back in the game.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 5% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bullish as the price is coming back to the local resistance level of $0.00000940.

If the bar closes near it, there is a high chance to see further growth to $0.00000965.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the interim level of $0.00000950 plays a key role in terms of the ongoing rise. If buyers can hold the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the zone of $0.00001 this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the previous bar peak. If it happens around current prices, one may expect ongoing growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000936 at press time.