Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for December 5

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is growth of SHIB going to last?
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 18:00
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers have been more powerful than buyers at the beginning of the day; however, bulls are trying to get back in the game.

Advertisement
SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 5% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of SHIB keeps looking bullish as the price is coming back to the local resistance level of $0.00000940. 

Related
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4

If the bar closes near it, there is a high chance to see further growth to $0.00000965.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the interim level of $0.00000950 plays a key role in terms of the ongoing rise. If buyers can hold the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the zone of $0.00001 this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the candle closure in terms of the previous bar peak. If it happens around current prices, one may expect ongoing growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000936 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
2023/12/05 18:02
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
2023/12/05 18:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
2023/12/05 18:02
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD