Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for December 29

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see sharp move of SHIB shortly?
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 16:30
SHIB Price Analysis for December 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are facing problems in terms of further growth, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 0.34% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00001080-$0.00001090 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to make any price predictions as neither buyers nor sellers have enough strength for a further move. 

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 28

All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.000010-$0.000011 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.00001136. If the bar closes near it or even above, there is a chance to see a test of $0.000012.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001064 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Shiba Inu Whales Disappear, Bitcoin Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/29 16:32
XRP Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Shiba Inu Whales Disappear, Bitcoin Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image $85 Million Worth of Crypto Traded by South Korean Lawmaker
2023/12/29 16:32
$85 Million Worth of Crypto Traded by South Korean Lawmaker
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 10 Reasons Why Crypto Markets Will Skyrocket in 2024: Lark Davis
2023/12/29 16:32
10 Reasons Why Crypto Markets Will Skyrocket in 2024: Lark Davis
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Phuket to Pioneer Blockchain Mass Adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB Price Analysis for December 29
XRP Did Something Unacceptable for Bulls, Shiba Inu Whales Disappear, Bitcoin Breaks Correlation With Tech Stocks: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
$85 Million Worth of Crypto Traded by South Korean Lawmaker
Show all
Advertisement
AD