SHIB Price Analysis for December 29

Bulls are facing problems in terms of further growth, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 0.34% since yesterday.

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00001080-$0.00001090 area.

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to make any price predictions as neither buyers nor sellers have enough strength for a further move.

All in all, consolidation in the range of $0.000010-$0.000011 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.00001136. If the bar closes near it or even above, there is a chance to see a test of $0.000012.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001064 at press time.