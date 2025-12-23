Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for December 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 15:02
    Can the price of SHIB fix below the $0.0000070 area?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is almost red today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.72% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the $0.00000711 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.0000070 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near the $0.0000070 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the next support at $0.00000678.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. 

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may expect a support breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $0.0000060 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000712 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
