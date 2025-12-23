SHIB Price Analysis for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is almost red today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.72% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the $0.00000711 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.0000070 area soon.

On the longer time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near the $0.0000070 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the next support at $0.00000678.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may expect a support breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $0.0000060 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000712 at press time.