SHIB Price Analysis for December 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly controlled by sellers today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 3.73% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00000799. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a return to the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is closer to the support than to the resistance level.

If bears' pressure continues and the bar closes near the $0.00000755 level, traders can expect a breakout, followed by a test of the $0.0000070 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly candle closes below the $0.00000755 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the next support of $0.00000678. This scenario is relevant for the rest of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000790 at press time.