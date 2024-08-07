SHIB Prediction for August 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have turned out to be not so powerful, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 2.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading below the local support level of $0.00001328. If the daily bar closes below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000013 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. If a breakout of the $0.00001266 level happens, there are high chances of a test of the vital zone of $0.000010 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure.

If it happens near the support level, the decline can continue until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001321 at press time.