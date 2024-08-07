    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for August 7

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can decline of SHIB continue until end of week?
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 15:43
    Buyers have turned out to be not so powerful, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 2.18% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trading below the local support level of $0.00001328. If the daily bar closes below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000013 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. If a breakout of the $0.00001266 level happens, there are high chances of a test of the vital zone of $0.000010 within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar closure.

    If it happens near the support level, the decline can continue until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001321 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

