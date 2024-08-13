    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for August 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does SHIB have enough energy to grow within the next days?
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 16:25
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are seizing the initiative at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 1.68% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel. 

    The volume has declined, which means there is a low chance of a sharp move until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation is developing on the bigger time frame. Until the price is below the resistance level of $0.00001440, bears are more powerful than bulls. Respectively, traders may witness a further drop to the $0.000013 range shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the support level. However, it remains not far from it. If selling pressure continues and the price gets back to $0.00001266, there is a possibility to see a test of the vital area of $0.000010.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001375 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

