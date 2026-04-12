SHIB Divergence? Open Interest Up 5% Despite Shiba Inu Price in Red

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Shiba Inu's price is currently down, yet its open interest, a significant gauge of market mood, has increased, climbing almost 5% over the past day.



According to CoinGlass data, SHIB open interest was up 5.10% in the last 24 hours to $62.59 million. At the time of writing, the price of SHIB had decreased by 1.29% during the given time frame, reaching $0.00000583. This price action suggests a divergence between the market's valuation and the underlying fundamentals.

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Open interest suggests open positions for a cryptocurrency and might suggest Shiba Inu traders making bets irrespective of its short-term price action.

This indicates that while Shiba Inu price action may seem uneventful, on-chain data suggests a market that is actively positioning.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) spent the last few days trading within a tight band between $0.0000058 and $0.0000060, continuing in a range it had been in since mid-March.

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The increase in open interest while Shiba Inu's price is stuck in a range might suggest expectations for a larger price move. It reflects that market participants are building positions while anticipating volatility amid steady price trading.

Shiba Inu price faces important test

Shiba Inu's price faces an important test: first to sustain above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000586 and to achieve a decisive breakout above $0.000006.

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At the moment, Shiba Inu is attempting to sustain above the daily MA 50 at $0.00000585, if this is achieved, SHIB will eye $0.0000008 and then $0.00001.

However, the broader sentiment stays mixed, with the Fear and Greed Index now neutral, at 45, according to CoinMarketCap data. This indicates sideways trading, which has persisted in the markets since February, with bulls and bears battling for dominance.

Shiba Inu's price saw a rebound on Friday after days of dropping, rising to $0.000006, fueled by a broader market rebound following inflation data. This rise could not be sustained, with Shiba Inu returning to trade near $0.0000058.