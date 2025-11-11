AdvertisementAdvert.
    SharpLink Says Its Ethereum Strategy Is 'Compounding Value'

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 15:44
    SharpLink reports 7,067 ETH staking reward, reaffirming its Ethereum strategy.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    SharpLink Gaming (SBET) has revealed that its Ethereum (ETH) staking plan is bringing consistent growth to the company and its investors. The firm earned 492 ETH in staking rewards last week, pushing total rewards to 7,067 ETH since it started the strategy on June 2, 2025.

    SharpLink builds steady returns through Ethereum

    According to reports, SharpLink is maintaining its lead as one of the largest holders of Ethereum among public firms. 

    As noted, the Joseph Lubin-backed firm keeps all of its Ethereum staked, allowing rewards to build over time. It said this method helps protect value while offering steady returns instead of chasing short-term price gains.

    In a recent post on X, the firm revealed that it got a reward of 492 Ethereum from staking rewards; it has earned a total of 7,067 ETH since its launch in June.

    The firm noted that every reward earned is added back into staking, which lets the total balance grow week after week. This "compounding value" effect has made Ethereum an important part of SharpLink’s financial plans.

    Since the announcement, investors have responded well to this clear and cautious strategy. Many see it as a safer way to grow assets in the blockchain space. By avoiding active trading, SharpLink aims to build strength slowly and keep earnings consistent

    Company clears up misinformation

    Recently, Chief Information Officer Matt Sheffield addressed sell-off claims from Arkham Intelligence, which said SharpLink moved a large amount of Ethereum to the OKX exchange. 

    Sheffield said this was not true and confirmed that all of the company’s Ethereum remains fully staked.

    In an earlier development, SharpLink also announced a $75.6 million capital raising through new share sales at $17 each, about 12% above its market price. The company said the funds will support ongoing projects and strengthen its position as a key Ethereum holder.

    #Ethereum #SharpLink
