AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Dumping on OKX Has No Ties to SharpLink: Matt Sheffield

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 12:38
    SharpLink Gaming CIO debunks Ethereum sell-off FUD as millions in ETH hit OKX.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Dumping on OKX Has No Ties to SharpLink: Matt Sheffield
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    SharpLink Gaming Chief Information Officer (CIO) Matt Sheffield has clarified an alleged misinformation that was circulated by Arkham Intelligence. The blockchain analytics platform had on Nov. 6 posted on X that SharpLink Gaming deposited a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) on the OKX exchange.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum price gains despite large-scale movements

    As per the post, Arkham stated that SharpLink redeemed 5,284 ETH valued at $17,520,000 and deposited part of it on OKX. The total volume of Ethereum deposited was 4,364 ETH, worth about $14,470,000.

    The transaction indicates that 920 ETH were withheld at the point of making the deposit. It is unclear what the reason could be and what has happened to that amount.

    According to Sheffield, the entire transaction, which was spotted by Arkham, has no connections whatsoever to SharpLink Gaming.

    "This is an incorrectly tagged wallet on @arkham. Does not belong to SharpLink," he insisted.

    Sheffield maintained that the wallet was mislabeled and does not actually belong to SharpLink. The clarification debunks claims that the gaming entity was moving large volumes of Ethereum for sale.

    The clarification is critical as the general cryptocurrency industry thrives on information and tracking of asset movements. Notably, investors keep tabs on these developments to predict the price movements of assets they have invested in. It also helps in determining market trends as prices fluctuate.

    Ethereum has, in the last 24 hours, recorded some gains in price. As per CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is changing hands at $3,448.99, which represents a 5.96% increase within this period. The asset climbed from an intraday low of $3,195.90 to hit a peak of $3,482.27.

    The trading volume similarly spiked by 7.64% to $39.9 billion within the same time frame. This suggests that despite the deposit on OKX, which could have been interpreted as a sell signal, market participants remain bullish.

    Mixed pattern in Ethereum market

    In the broader market, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) chairman, Tom Lee, pulled a staggering 20,514 ETH valued at around $69.8 million into a self-custody wallet.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/06/2025 - 18:07
    Massive $673 Million Sell-Off: BlackRock Dumps Bitcoin and Ethereum
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The move is considered bullish, as Lee appears to be on a long-term accumulation spree for the leading altcoin.

    Interestingly, the accumulation occurred when ETH was experiencing volatility in the crypto market. However, Lee insists that the price fluctuation is a momentary event and remains positive on ETH’s outlook.

    On the flip side, BlackRock has moved from accumulation to offloading of Ethereum. The asset manager deposited $194.9 million worth of ETH on Coinbase Prime in what appears to be a large sell-off of its holdings.

    #SharpLink #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 8, 2025 - 12:02
    Cathie Wood 'Very Bullish' on Bitcoin as Crypto Stablecoins Hit $300 Billion
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 8, 2025 - 11:30
    158,000,000,000 SHIB in Mere Hours, Shiba Inu Whales Taking Profit?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 8, 2025 - 12:38
    Ethereum Dumping on OKX Has No Ties to SharpLink: Matt Sheffield
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 8, 2025 - 12:02
    Cathie Wood 'Very Bullish' on Bitcoin as Crypto Stablecoins Hit $300 Billion
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 8, 2025 - 11:30
    158,000,000,000 SHIB in Mere Hours, Shiba Inu Whales Taking Profit?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all