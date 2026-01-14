Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Send It Straight to 0': Solana's Official Account Goes Unexpectedly Brutal on Ethereum's Starknet

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 16:03
    Solana just roasted Starknet for having eight users and a $15B FDV," which may become the most viral tweet of 2026 with two million views and trigger debate over cryptocurrencies' valuations.
    Advertisement
    'Send It Straight to 0': Solana's Official Account Goes Unexpectedly Brutal on Ethereum's Starknet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana’s verified X account just launched a surgical strike on Starknet — and did notmiss. Without warning, the L1 giant ridiculed Ethereum layer-2 solution usage stats and valuation in a post that was destined to detonate across Crypto Twitter.

    Advertisement

    The numbers were not pulled from thin air. Starknet’s daily on-chain activity has been comically low in recent weeks, despite its token launch inflating to a $1 billion market cap and a $15 billion fully diluted fantasy.

    Interestingly, just hours before, Starknet itself posted a numbers-first message with a chart from DeFiLlama showing that its total value locked (TVL) just crossed $300 million for the first time since Q1, 2024. 

    Advertisement

    According to the Starknet account, the "numbers don't lie," and DeFi interest on the chain is far from dead, even if daily activity metrics are lagging.

    STRK vs. SOL

    Of course, token price action is the focal point of the drama. SOL is up 17% since the start of 2026, while STRK has jumped nearly 16% just in the last three days. But broader charts show that STRK has been buried in a -95% drawdown since listing in the middle of 2024, while Solana token retains a 35% gain from that period. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/14/2026 - 13:40
    Solana Price to $200: History Signals Possibility
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    This public callout was not just about metrics. This was Solana using its official voice to publicly question the legitimacy of a competing ZK rollup. The L1 vs. L2 rivalry is heating up, and when a top 10 protocol tells another chain to "go to zero," it is no longer business as usual — it is open season.

    #Solana News #Solana #Starknet #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:59
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 14
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:56
    'Massive Week': Ripple Exec Highlights Pair of Key Wins
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 16:03
    'Send It Straight to 0': Solana's Official Account Goes Unexpectedly Brutal on Ethereum's Starknet
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:59
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 14
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:56
    'Massive Week': Ripple Exec Highlights Pair of Key Wins
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:52
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:49
    Key Shibarium Metric Falls 36% Despite SHIB Price Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 16:03
    'Send It Straight to 0': Solana's Official Account Goes Unexpectedly Brutal on Ethereum's Starknet
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:59
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 14
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:56
    'Massive Week': Ripple Exec Highlights Pair of Key Wins
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD