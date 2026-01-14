'Send It Straight to 0': Solana's Official Account Goes Unexpectedly Brutal on Ethereum's Starknet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana’s verified X account just launched a surgical strike on Starknet — and did notmiss. Without warning, the L1 giant ridiculed Ethereum layer-2 solution usage stats and valuation in a post that was destined to detonate across Crypto Twitter.

The numbers were not pulled from thin air. Starknet’s daily on-chain activity has been comically low in recent weeks, despite its token launch inflating to a $1 billion market cap and a $15 billion fully diluted fantasy.

Interestingly, just hours before, Starknet itself posted a numbers-first message with a chart from DeFiLlama showing that its total value locked (TVL) just crossed $300 million for the first time since Q1, 2024.

According to the Starknet account, the "numbers don't lie," and DeFi interest on the chain is far from dead, even if daily activity metrics are lagging.

STRK vs. SOL

Of course, token price action is the focal point of the drama. SOL is up 17% since the start of 2026, while STRK has jumped nearly 16% just in the last three days. But broader charts show that STRK has been buried in a -95% drawdown since listing in the middle of 2024, while Solana token retains a 35% gain from that period.

This public callout was not just about metrics. This was Solana using its official voice to publicly question the legitimacy of a competing ZK rollup. The L1 vs. L2 rivalry is heating up, and when a top 10 protocol tells another chain to "go to zero," it is no longer business as usual — it is open season.