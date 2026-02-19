AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Senator Warren Demands Blocking Potential Bailouts for Crypto Billionaires

By Alex Dovbnya
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 8:26
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) issued a sharp warning to the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, demanding a formal guarantee that taxpayer funds will not be used to bail out "crypto billionaires.".
Advertisement
Senator Warren Demands Blocking Potential Bailouts for Crypto Billionaires
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has penned a sharply worded letter sent Wednesday to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Fed Chair Jerome Powell that has drawn a hard line against the possibility of government intervention in the cryptocurrency market. 

Advertisement

She is formally demanding that the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department refuse any taxpayer-funded bailouts for crypto billionaires.

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee addressed the recent market turmoil that has seen Bitcoin shed approximately 50% of its value since its peak in October.

HOT Stories
Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation

Using taxpayer dollars for bailing out crypto tycoons would be "deeply unpopular." Such an intervention would essentially act as a wealth transfer from everyday Americans to crypto elites.

Advertisement

According to the Senator, the current sell-off has been exacerbated by "cascading liquidations of leveraged positions." 

Warren's letter cited reports that Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has lost nearly $30 billion. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has taken a $7 billion hit to his net worth. MicroStrategy, the corporate Bitcoin holding giant led by billionaire Michael Saylor, has also seen its stock tumble nearly 20% since the start of the year.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 07/12/2025 - 12:56
Satoshi May Outrank Warren Buffett as World's 10th Wealthiest Person
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement

During the February 6 session, Secretary Bessent was pressed on whether taxpayer money would be deployed into crypto assets to bail out the industry. Bessent noted that the government is "retaining seized Bitcoin" in response. 

"Rather than giving a simple 'no,' he deflected," Warren wrote. "It's deeply unclear what, if any, plans the U.S. government currently has to intervene in the current Bitcoin selloff."

She explicitly instructed the agencies to avoid "propping up Bitcoin" through direct asset purchases, federal guarantees, or special liquidity facilities.

Stricter regulations 

Warren closed her letter by reiterating her long-standing call for stricter regulations to shield everyday investors. She pointed out that a record $17 billion was lost to cryptocurrency fraud and theft in 2025. federal financial agencies, she concluded, "must strengthen protections for retail crypto investors."

Neither the Treasury Department nor the Federal Reserve have publicly responded to the letter.

#Elizabeth Warren
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 6:18
Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga
ByAlex Dovbnya
NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 19, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 8:26
Senator Warren Demands Blocking Potential Bailouts for Crypto Billionaires
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 6:18
Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga
Alex Dovbnya
News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
Feb 19, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation
Arman Shirinyan
Show all