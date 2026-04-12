AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Accuses Ripple's Schwartz of 'XRP-Style' Control Projection

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 10:12
    Craig Wright, self-proclaimed Satoshi, and Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz clashed again, with the former accusing the XRPL architect of projecting XRP-style control onto Bitcoin's design principles.
    Advertisement
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Accuses Ripple's Schwartz of 'XRP-Style' Control Projection
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Craig Wright, posting under the pseudonym S. Tominaga recently, exchanged sharp arguments on X. Wright directly accused Schwartz of attempting to project control mechanisms, which he believes are characteristic of XRP, onto systems that lack centralized governance, such as Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The trigger for the dispute was Wright’s claim that a stable protocol does not require authority or coordination. David Schwartz called this “nonsense,” arguing that maintaining the status quo is not the absence of action but an active process.

    Why Wright claims Schwartz misunderstands decentralization

    According to Schwartz, if there are groups that want to change the system, they must be actively restrained from doing so, using the same mechanisms that could otherwise be used to implement changes.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review

    Wright responded by accusing Schwartz of bias. He stated that Schwartz is basing his reasoning on the Ripple model, where changes are expected, coordinated and imposed, and is incorrectly presenting it as a universal standard.

    Advertisement

    According to Wright’s position, Schwartz is describing systems in which certain actors do in fact control the evolution of rules, and is projecting this experience onto protocols such as Bitcoin, which were specifically designed to eliminate the very possibility of such control.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/12/2026 - 07:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Tanking
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Wright emphasized that in a fixed system, changes are not “prohibited” socially, they are simply not adopted by independent participants, as has been the case for decades with the TCP protocol.

    While Schwartz sees immutability as the result of “overseers,” Wright insists on the “natural inertia” of the system, which requires nothing to function in a stable manner.

    #Ripple News #XRP #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 9:38
    Crypto News Aggregators to Lose 60% of Revenue on X: Crypto Community Celebrates
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 7:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Tanking
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 10:12
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Accuses Ripple's Schwartz of 'XRP-Style' Control Projection
    Ripple News XRP Bitcoin
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 9:38
    Crypto News Aggregators to Lose 60% of Revenue on X: Crypto Community Celebrates
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 7:46
    Schiff: Bitcoin Is Tanking
    Bitcoin Price Prediction Peter Schiff
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all