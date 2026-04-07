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    SEC Chair Atkins Announces Reg Crypto Exemption For Token Fundraising

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 7/04/2026 - 6:54
    Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins announced upcoming proposals for a "Reg Crypto" token fundraising exemption and a new "innovation exemption" for Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
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    SEC Chair Atkins Announces Reg Crypto Exemption For Token Fundraising
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    Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has announced that the agency will soon propose a "reg crypto" exemption for token fundraising, alongside a new exemption for Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

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    The announcement was made live at the Vanderbilt Digital Assets and Emerging Tech Policy Summit. 

    The "reg crypto" Exemption, explained 

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    Chair Atkins confirmed that the SEC will propose "Reg Crypto" under the Securities Act of 1933. The proposal will soon be open for public comment.

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    "Reg Crypto" mirrors a proposed capital-raising exemption found in Section 103 of the Senate’s version of the crypto-focused Clarity Act.

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    The new exemption is specifically designed for crypto projects looking to raise capital from investors, distribute native tokens, and actively work toward network decentralization. 

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    To achieve this, the Reg Crypto exemption would feature a "bespoke disclosure framework" tailored to digital assets and implement a cap on total fundraising.

    Frontrunning the Clarity Act

    The Clarity Act continues to negotiate its way through Congress, but the SEC is not waiting. 

    The agency is actively working on its own version of the framework through internal rulemaking.

    In addition to the fundraising rules under the '33 Act, the SEC will soon introduce an "innovation exemption" specifically for the use of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

    If implemented, Reg Crypto will finally provide a compliant pathway for entrepreneurs and established companies to launch brand tokens. 

    #Paul Atkins
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