    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 20:38
    After more than a decade of abysmal Bitcoin price predictions, Peter Schiff is taking a victory lap
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent financial commentator Peter Schiff is busy gloating over Bitcoin's most recent price crash. 

    The gold bug has correctly predicted that the cryptocurrency would struggle to hold the $100,000 level. 

    In the meantime, gold has successfully reclaimed the $4,100 level following a significant correction. 

    "My Bitcoin track record has really improved in recent years. Pay attention, HODLers!" Schiff declared in his social media post. 

    Gold has vastly outperformed Bitcoin this year, gaining more than 50% against the leading cryptocurrency.  

    Even a broken clock can be right 

    Of course, it is worth noting that this accurate prediction does not make up for years of awfully wrong Bitcoin calls. 

    As reported by U.Today, Schiff made his first bearish Bitcoin price prediction while appearing on a radio show with Donald Norman as early as 2011. Back then, the cryptocurrency was changing hands at just $31. This means that those who actually listened to Schiff's piece of advice missed out on enormous gains. Bitcoin ended up becoming the best-performing asset of the previous decade. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
