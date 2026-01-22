Scaramucci Says He Would Like Bitcoin to Surge to $150K

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Anthony Scaramucci is adjusting his expectations.

SkyBridge Capital founder set a hoped-for target of $125,000 to $150,000 for Bitcoin (BTC) while speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. At the same time, the influential American financier acknowledges that Bitcoin tends to do whatever it wants, which is why it is challenging to predict its price action.

Bitcoin is currently hovering below the $90,000 level, which is roughly 28% off its October 2025 all-time highs.

Scaramucci previously predicted that Bitcoin would tag $170,000 by late 2025. He has attributed the failure of that target to the miscalculation of Washington’s speed.

"All of us in the bitcoin community got overly enthusiastic about the end of repressive regulation in digital assets... and none of that happened," Scaramucci admitted.

The "Mooch" specifically pointed to stalled legislative efforts to explain why his previous predictions failed to materialize.

The Clarity Act , the crucial market structure bill that is supposed to delineate the jurisdiction between the SEC and CFTC, recently stalled in the Senate.

For now, Bitcoin remains in the high $80,000s, and the path to $150,000 might depend on whether the Clarity Act can actually survive a vote in Washington.

Another delay?

In the meantime, Bloomberg has reported that the sweeping U.S. crypto market structure bill is now likely to be delayed until late February or March.

The White House is increasingly focused on the "Main Street" economic pressures facing American families.

The Senate will be prioritizing the legislation that seeks to restrict government-backed agencies (like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) from facilitating the sale of homes to large institutional investors.