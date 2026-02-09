AdvertisementAdvert.
Scam Alert: Ripple Ally Flare Networks Faces Account Compromise

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 12:58
Flare Networks confirmed its developer hub account on X has been hacked with malicious intent.
Scam Alert: Ripple Ally Flare Networks Faces Account Compromise
Crypto oracle and infrastructure service provider Flare Networks has issued a major security alert to its community. This comes as the Ripple Labs ally confirmed that one of its developer accounts on the X social media platform has been compromised.

Flare dev hub exploit

According to the update shared on its official X account, Flare advised its community not to click any links, download files or interact with recent messages from the dev account until further notice.

As part of the warnings, the protocol said any message that emanates from the account does not represent its team and may be malicious.

A look through the Flare dev hub page shows that the last update came nine hours before publishing time. The post showed the LayerZero scan, featuring the total secured value by the Flare protocol.

As of writing time, the Flare Network Dev hub X account compromise has not resulted in any financial loss to any community member on record. The team assured the community that it is working on recovering the account with plans to share updates in real time.

Over the past few years, attackers have often capitalized on the popularity of XRP to issue fake airdrop campaigns to users. In a bid to drive legitimacy into these fraudulent campaigns, the scammers often impersonate Ripple Executives — especially CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

With the help of AI-generated videos, the likelihood of scams has grown, creating new responsibility for projects to protect their communities.

#Flare Network #Scam Alert
