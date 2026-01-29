SBI VC Trade Giant Starts Lending XRP, SHIB, BTC: Here's Full List of Coins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

SBI VC Trade, a crypto exchange and subsidiary of Japanese financial giant SBI Group, keeps adding new coins to the list of assets on which users can make additional income on this platform.

In today’s announcement, the crypto exchange stated that it has added several new coins, including XRP and the major meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu.

SBI VC Trade now accepts seven coins for staking

According to the tweet published earlier today, SBI VC Trade now accepts the following large-cap cryptocurrencies for staking from its users: BTC, BCH, ZPG, XRP, LINK, LTC and SHIB.

It will begin to accept these cryptos today at 8:00 p.m. Japanese time. Users will be able to stake their crypto (lend it to the platform) and receive rental fees for that regularly. As reported by U.Today, SBI VC Trade already began accepting Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash from users slightly more than a week ago.

Staking is a popular service on the crypto market, which emerged thanks to the launch of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps — first on Ethereum and then on other blockchain platforms as well. This is an additional way for the community to make an income without selling their crypto holdings.

XRP "millionaire wallet" number spikes

According to a recent post by on-chain data aggregator Santiment, despite the fact that the XRP price has dropped by roughly 4% since the start of the year, large investors continue to accumulate this Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency.

The tweet says that since September, the number of XRP “millionaire wallets” has registered an increase for the first time. Forty-two new wallets have emerged, and each of them holds at least 1,000,000 XRP coins, which have returned to the XRP Ledger. Santiment has called this “an encouraging sign for the long-term.”

🐳🦈 XRP's price is down a modest -4% since the start of 2026, but its amount of 'millionaire' wallets are rising for the first time since September. A net of +42 wallets with at least 1M $XRP have returned to the ledger, an encouraging sign for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/nmB4hCxtZO — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 28, 2026

As reported by U.Today, Ripple has finally scored a massive victory — the lawsuit that was initiated against it in 2018 by Bradley Sostack has been finally and completely dismissed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The reason for the lawsuit was the same as for the one imposed on Ripple in 2020 by the SEC, claiming that XRP was not a cryptocurrency but an unregistered security. This was Ripple's second consecutive victory in court after winning the SEC lawsuit last year.