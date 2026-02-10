AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Saylor: Strategy Not Selling Bitcoin

By Alex Dovbnya
Tue, 10/02/2026 - 18:54
Michael Saylor has dismissed liquidation fears as an "unfounded concern.".
Advertisement
Saylor: Strategy Not Selling Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor is not selling Bitcoin (BTC). 

When asked if there was a price point where MicroStrategy would be forced to capitulate and sell its holdings, Saylor rejected the premise entirely.

"That's an unfounded concern. The truth is our net leverage ratio is half that of the typical investment-grade company," Saylor said. "We've got 50 years' worth of dividends in Bitcoin. We've got two and a half years' worth of dividends just in cash on our balance sheet. So we're not going to be selling; we're going to be buying Bitcoin. I expect we'll be buying Bitcoin every quarter forever."

HOT Stories
Breaking: Founder of Popular Meme Coin Sentenced to Years Behind Bars U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns, XRP in ‘Capitulation’ Phase, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bulls Wiped Out

Volatility is a feature

The MicroStrategy stock is down significantly over the last year. However, Saylor is seemingly unfazed by the drop. He has explained that the company is designed to act as a leveraged instrument for Bitcoin exposure. He argued that investors must adjust their time horizons to understand the asset class.

Advertisement

"The company's engineered to be amplified Bitcoin," Saylor explained. "So when Bitcoin goes up, we go up faster. When Bitcoin falls, our volatility is higher. We've created an asset that's got an 80 vol."

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/10/2026 - 16:01
Michael Saylor Ends Speculation on Whether Strategy Will Buy Bitcoin Every Quarter Even If BTC Falls 90%
ByGamza Khanzadaev

Regarding the underlying asset itself, Saylor has argued that the price swings as a necessary component of its performance.

Advertisement

"I think the key to keep in mind is that Bitcoin is digital capital. It's going to be two to four times as volatile as traditional capital like gold or equity or real estate," he said. "It's got two to four times the performance this decade of traditional capital. It's the most useful global capital asset in the world."

The liquidation myth 

Pressed on what would happen if Bitcoin experienced a catastrophic, multi-year crash, Saylor maintained that the company has ample room to maneuver without selling its stack.

"If Bitcoin falls 90% for the next four years, we'll refinance the debt," Saylor stated. "Look, you're at 68,000 right now. Literally has to fall to 8,000. Then we just refinance the debt. If you think it's going to zero, then we'll deal with that. But I don't think it's going to zero. And I don't think it's going to 8,000 either. But the credit risk is de minimis at this point."

He further clarified the company's cash position relative to its obligations.

"We have two and a half years of dividend coverage and debt coverage in cash. We raised $4 billion this year so far. We raised 25 billion last year. There isn't credit risk to the company."

#Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsBreaking
Feb 10, 2026 - 18:00
Breaking: Founder of Popular Meme Coin Sentenced to Years Behind Bars
ByAlex Dovbnya
Crypto News DigestNews
Feb 10, 2026 - 17:02
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns, XRP in ‘Capitulation’ Phase, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bulls Wiped Out
ByDan Burgin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Vietnam’s Crypto Exchange Landscape in 2026: How Users Navigate a Multi-Platform Market
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 10, 2026 - 18:54
Saylor: Strategy Not Selling Bitcoin
article image Alex Dovbnya
NewsBreaking
Feb 10, 2026 - 18:00
Breaking: Founder of Popular Meme Coin Sentenced to Years Behind Bars
article image Alex Dovbnya
Crypto News DigestNews
Feb 10, 2026 - 17:02
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns, XRP in ‘Capitulation’ Phase, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bulls Wiped Out
article image Dan Burgin
Price Analysis
Feb 10, 2026 - 16:11
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 10
article image Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 16:07
XRP Prints Rare Bullish Signal After Brutal Sell-Off: Is $1 XRP Price Canceled?
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 10, 2026 - 18:54
Saylor: Strategy Not Selling Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
News, Breaking
Feb 10, 2026 - 18:00
Breaking: Founder of Popular Meme Coin Sentenced to Years Behind Bars
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto News Digest, News
Feb 10, 2026 - 17:02
U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns, XRP in ‘Capitulation’ Phase, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bulls Wiped Out
Dan Burgin
Show all