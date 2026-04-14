Saylor No Longer Selling 'Just Bitcoin': How STRC Absorbed 19,441 BTC in 10 Days

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Michael Saylor published a series of posts in which he directly contrasted his STRC (Stretch) instrument with the traditional market. His main message is that Strategy has created an asset that combines the stability of the dollar with the returns of a Bitcoin empire.

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In his latest tweet, Saylor states that the volatility of STRC is in the money-market range, and everything else is not. The chart shows that the 30-day historical volatility of STRC is just 1.7%. This is dozens of times lower than that of Bitcoin itself (38%), gold (36%) or the S&P 500 index (20%).

In essence, Saylor is convincing investors that STRC is as safe as short-term bonds (BIL, 1.0%), while being significantly more profitable.

With ~1.7% volatility, a 4.49 Sharpe, and ~$278M in daily liquidity, $STRC delivers money market–like stability with market-leading risk-adjusted returns. pic.twitter.com/PEI23ER8oa — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 14, 2026

1.7% volatility funds latest 10,268 BTC buy

Saylor’s second post is a direct strike at the efficiency of hedge funds. The Sharpe ratio (return-to-risk ratio) of STRC has reached 4.49. For comparison, among the closest competitors on the bond market (HYG, PFF), it fluctuates in the range of 0.19-0.27, while BIL is negative at -0.23.

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Saylor emphasizes that with such stability, daily liquidity amounts to about $278 million, making the instrument accessible to the largest institutional players.

STRC live tracker, Source: STRC.Live

It is precisely this math from Saylor’s posts that allowed Strategy to carry out the following operations over the past two days:

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April 13: 7,651.36 BTC absorbed: Bond market effectively financed the purchase of Bitcoin.

April 14: Right now, amid these tweets, another 2,617.28 BTC have been acquired, according to strc.live portal.

Thanks to confidence in the metrics that Saylor highlighted today, the company has accumulated 19,441 BTC over 10 trading days.

Saylor is no longer selling “just Bitcoin.” Today, he sold the market a technology for accumulation. As long as STRC maintains 1.7% volatility, investors will continue to bring capital, which Saylor will convert into over 10,000 BTC in two days.