Saylor Buys the Dip... at $78,000

In a Form 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Strategy Inc. (MSTR) confirmed the purchase of an additional 1,142 Bitcoin between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8, 2026.

Its average cost basis creeps higher than the spot price of the asset.

Buying the dip

According to the filing, Strategy purchased the coins at an average price of $78,815 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

This latest tranche brings the company’s total holdings to a staggering 714,644 BTC.

However, the aggressive buying comes at a cost. The company's total aggregate purchase price for its Bitcoin hoard now stands at $54.35 billion, with an average cost per coin of $76,056.

With Bitcoin currently trading in the high-$60,000s following the recent market flush, the world’s largest corporate holder remains "underwater" on its position, nursing billions in unrealized paper losses.

The filing also revealed exactly how Saylor funded this latest spree: by selling equity.

Through its "At-The-Market" (ATM) offering program, Strategy sold 616,715 shares of its Class A Common Stock (MSTR) over the same six-day period. These sales generated $89.5 million in net proceeds.

This mechanic effectively treats the company’s stock as a fiat funnel for digital asset accumulation. While it dilutes existing shareholders, the strategy is predicated on the belief that Bitcoin's appreciation will outpace the rate of share issuance (a metric Saylor refers to as "BTC Yield").