    Satoshi-Era Whale Who Bought Bitcoin Under $7 Goes Online With 1,390,000% Profit

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 9:29
    Forgotten Bitcoin wallet just came back online after 13 years, moving 909 BTC bought under $7, now worth $84 million. Is this the start of a mega-whale cashout?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An untouched Bitcoin address has just moved its entire stack — 909.38 BTC, now worth $84.62 million — into a new wallet format, as revealed by Lookonchain. Everyone who knows what such a wallet can cause immediately asked three questions: who, why and what's next. 

    The address received its first inflow sometime between 2011 and 2012 via MPEx and a series of now-defunct legacy platforms, building its position in sub-$7 conditions long before the existence of halving, ordinals, ETFs and stablecoin pairings. 

    Source: Arkham

    That entire stack endured through Mt. Gox, China's bans, the double top in 2013, the blow-off in 2017, the 2020 pandemic crash, and two U.S. presidential cycles — only to be moved four hours ago in a single transaction.

    The new destination wallet is a modern, SegWit-compatible, efficient bech32 address — a strong signal that the original holder or inheritor is technically competent, alive and aware of best practices for wallet hygiene. 

    Why now?

    While there is no evidence of an exchange deposit yet, the proximity of the move to current BTC technical pressure zones is hard to ignore. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $91,111, well below its local high of $124,743, while chart signals point to a possible 23/50-day moving average death cross. A deeper flush to $74,000 or even $69,000 remains in play, and early-cycle holders with a zero cost basis have little incentive to wait for liquidity if the macro environment changes.

    This is not a bullish or bearish move on its own, but rather a reappearance. What matters now is whether that BTC touches any public CEX or vanishes into wrapped tokens, mixers or institutional custody through an OTC deal.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin
