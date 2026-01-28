AdvertisementAdvert.
    No Catalyst, No Breakout? DOGE Could Drift Sideways into Summer 2026

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 15:32
    Dogecoin's historical price trend suggests what might be expected as 2026 progresses.
    No Catalyst, No Breakout? DOGE Could Drift Sideways into Summer 2026
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin rose for two days, Monday and Tuesday, to reach an intraday high of $0.1275 on Wednesday.

    Despite the rebound, Dogecoin remains in sideways trading as broader crypto sentiment impacted its price action. Dogecoin has traded in a range between $0.1172 and $0.1566 since December 2025, with its rally at 2026's start reversed.

    According to market observers, Dogecoin's price action is not surprising. Krisspax, a DOGE community member, noted that this would not be the first period of such consolidation for Dogecoin.

    "We have seen Dogecoin trade this way before," Krisspax said and added that, without a major catalyst, Dogecoin could see stagnant price action into the summer of 2026, with dips in June, August and September.

    Dogecoin's short-term price action

    Dogecoin continues to sustain above the $0.12 level, a positive for its price in the short term. This is because this might position Dogecoin to target a break of $0.132, which coincides with the daily MA 50 and ultimately $0.20.

    However, if the $0.12 level gives way, Dogecoin may start the next leg of the downward move to $0.10.

    Buyers will have to drive Dogecoin's price above the moving averages to retain the price inside the $0.12 to $0.16 range.

    Catalysts awaited

    The corporate arm of Dogecoin Foundation, House of Doge and Merger Partner Brag House Holdings recently announced the development of a new mobile application, "Such," which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. The Such app will offer Dogecoin users a means to engage with payments and bring further real world utility to Dogecoin.

    Users will be able to create their own wallet with the Such app and buy Dogecoin, offering a new way to engage with small businesses.

    This development, which is expected to increase Dogecoin's utility and arrive in H1, 2026, might serve as a catalyst for Dogecoin's price, which will be watched in this regard. 

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
