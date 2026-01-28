AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 16:44
    One of the most enduring legal battles in crypto is officially over.
    Advertisement
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has now put to a definitive end one of the crypto industry’s longest-running legal battles by dismissing the Sostack v. Ripple Labs class action.

    The appellate panel ruled that lead plaintiff Bradley Sostack’s federal securities claims were "time-barred" by the Securities Act’s three-year statute of repose. 

    The nature of the lawsuit

    The case was a consolidated class action originally filed in 2018. It centered on allegations that Ripple Labs, its subsidiary XRP II, LLC, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse violated the federal securities laws by selling XRP as an unregistered security.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?

    Bradley Sostack, the court-appointed lead plaintiff, purchased XRP in January 2018 during the height of the crypto bull market. 

    Advertisement

    Sostack ended up suing to recover his losses following a price crash. The plaintiff argued that Ripple had conducted an illegal public offering without a registration statement.

    However, the lawsuit ran headlong into a strict federal deadline known as the statute of repose.

    The "three-rear clock"

    Under Section 13 of the Securities Act, no action can be brought to enforce liability for unregistered sales more than three years after the security was "bona fide offered to the public".

    Advertisement

    The Ninth Circuit agreed with the district court’s finding that this clock began ticking in 2013, not 2017 or 2018.

    The court noted that Ripple had made XRP available to the public as early as 2013, selling over 500 million tokens on the XRP Ledger’s built-in exchange during that year.

    Based on the 2013 start date, the three-year window to file a federal securities claim expired in 2016.

    Since Sostack did not file his original complaint until 2018, his claims were dead on arrival.

    "His federal securities claims are time-barred," the panel wrote, affirming the lower court’s summary judgment in favor of Ripple.

    Another failed attempt

    In order to save the case, the plaintiffs started claiming that the company's activities in 2017 represented a new offering.. This, according to them,  should have restarted the three-year clock.

    The Ninth Circuit firmly rejected this theory. It dismantled the idea that the 2017 sales were legally distinct from the 2013 launch.

    "The nature of XRP did not change between 2013 and 2017," the court stated in its memorandum. "All XRP cryptocurrency remained fungible and interchangeable.".


     


     

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:32
    No Catalyst, No Breakout? DOGE Could Drift Sideways into Summer 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:26
    -45% for Bitcoin: Hidden $62,000 BTC Price Point Resurfaces for Binance
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 16:44
    Court Crushes Lawsuit Against Ripple
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Slumps 99%, Will Price Recovery Stall?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 15:38
    Previous Bitcoin Bear Market Signal Emerges: CryptoQuant
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all