Roxom Launches Bitcoin-Denominated Stock Exchange for Bitcoin Treasury Companies

Advertisement

Roxom, a pioneering Bitcoin (BTC) capital market, announces the launch of a previously unseen trading vehicle. On its new product, customers can trade shares of public Bitcoin Treasury Companies directly in Bitcoin (BTC), with no need for on-ramps, crypto-to-fiat conversions or extra intermediaries.

Roxom announces launch of BTC-denominated stock trading for Bitcoin DATs

Today, Dec. 9, 2025, global Bitcoin market Roxom announces the kick-off of the first-ever global stock exchange denominated and settled entirely in Bitcoin (BTC). Live trading of stocks of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) DATs will be available to the audience.

Michael Saylor: "The opportunity of any #Bitcoin treasury company is you have the world's best collateral, you have digital capital. If you issue digital credit, you'll have the world's best credit." pic.twitter.com/W7hXPNdviA — Roxom (@roxom) December 7, 2025

The launch eliminates the need for moving liquidity between stock exchanges, Bitcoin (BTC) wallets and forex platforms.

Advertisement

Borja Martel Seward, cofounder and CEO of Roxom, highlights the groundbreaking design of the new service, making the trading experience streamlined for traders of various groups:

For Bitcoiners who want to accumulate more BTC, treasury-focused equities have become an important part of the investment landscape. Roxom finally brings all these companies into one place: with every metric, price and signal denominated in Bitcoin.

The product is being rolled out progressively to users worldwide through a waitlist. The initial phase uses tokenized equities to provide BTC-denominated exposure from day one.

As part of its roadmap, Roxom plans to onboard all publicly listed Bitcoin Treasury Stocks globally, building the most comprehensive marketplace for this asset class.

Roxom TV, 24/7 Bitcoin media network backed by Tim Draper, gains traction

Martel Seward also stressed that this is the first time in the history of crypto when seamless Bitcoin-settled operations are available for DAT stocks.

The launch also forms part of Roxom’s broader goal to build financial infrastructure with Bitcoin as its core. Alongside the exchange, the company is developing Roxom TV, a 24/7 Bitcoin-focused media network, and has introduced BTC-denominated spot and derivatives markets for global equity and commodity benchmarks.

As covered by U.Today previously, Roxom, building a go-to capital market for Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity, secured $17.9 million from a clutch of blue-chip investors.

In late Q1, 2025, the round saw the participation of Draper Associates, Borderless Capital, Ego Death Capital and Kingsway Capital.