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    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Go Up After 'Giant Crash'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 15/03/2026 - 9:54
    Robert Kiyosaki, author of the global bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, is urging his followers to "keep their powder dry" for a massive market crash.
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    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Go Up After 'Giant Crash'
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Robert Kiyosaki, the outspoken author of the bestselling personal finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, is once again warning his millions of followers about an impending macroeconomic collapse. 

    However, he insists a giant market crash is a buying opportunity.

    Kiyosaki believes that Bitcoin will go up after the crash. 

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    "CASH is not TRASH in a CRASH"

    In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki pointed to billionaire investor Warren Buffett's massive cash reserves as a primary example of how to prepare for a downturn. 

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    When asked why Buffett is selling stocks and sitting on billions, Kiyosaki explained: "Because he is 'keeping his powder dry' a.k.a. He is in CASH so he can buy priceless assets….after the crash and are on sale."

    The author recently took millions in cash and deployed it into alternative assets. 

    Kiyosaki is confident the prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin will surge after a “giant crash.”

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    This followed a late February announcement where Kiyosaki confirmed he had purchased another whole Bitcoin for $67,000 during a market dip. 

    Recent controversy 

    Kiyosaki's recent Bitcoin-boosting statements have not been without significant pushback. 

    In early February 2026, the financial guru faced intense backlash on X after making contradictory claims about his investment history.

    Kiyosaki claimed that he had actually stopped buying Bitcoin when the price was at $6,000 (a price not seen since 2020), and that he had stopped buying gold when it was $300 (over two decades ago).

    Users on X were quick to point out that Kiyosaki had spent the latter half of 2025 and January 2026 loudly claiming he was actively buying Bitcoin at prices exceeding $90,000 and $100,000.
     

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
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