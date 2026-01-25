AdvertisementAdvert.
    Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 8:59
    Retail investors are doubling down on a major XRP comeback in 2026 despite the token struggling to find its footing.
    Retail investors are placing bets on the XRP token staging a significant comeback in 2026.

    There is a 73% chance of the Ripple-affiliated token breaking the $2.75 price level before the end of the current year, according to data from Robinhood Derivatives.

    The data in question comes from Robinhood’s "Event Contracts," which is a binary options product that makes it possible to speculate on specific outcomes.

    Path to $3.00?

    Can XRP reclaim the $3 level? The market views a move above $3.00 as a literal coin flip, with contracts trading at roughly 53¢ (53% chance).

    Even a push to $3.25 retains significant support, trading at 44¢. Nearly half the market believes XRP can pull off a massive price surge to the $3 range.

    These "event contracts" are binary in nature. Traders buy a contract for a price between $0.01 and $0.99. If XRP hits the target price by the Dec. 31, 2026, deadline, the contract settles at $1.00. If the target is missed, the contract expires worthless.

    XRP's price performance

    The popular altcoin has experienced a devastating retrace during the first month of the year.

    The Ripple-linked token began the year with strong bullish momentum, opening around the $1.95-$2.00 level.

    Buying pressure accelerated in the first week. The token eventually reached a year-to-date high of approximately $2.40.

    However, the trend reversed violently immediately after hitting the $2.40 peak.

    The price sliced back through the psychological $2.10 and $2.00 support zones without much resistance.

    As of Jan. 25, XRP is trading at $1.8942, which means it has erased 100% of its gains for 2026.

