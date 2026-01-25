Robinhood: 73% Chance XRP Breaks $2.75 in 2026

Advertisement

Retail investors are placing bets on the XRP token staging a significant comeback in 2026.

There is a 73% chance of the Ripple-affiliated token breaking the $2.75 price level before the end of the current year, according to data from Robinhood Derivatives.

The data in question comes from Robinhood’s "Event Contracts," which is a binary options product that makes it possible to speculate on specific outcomes.

Path to $3.00?

Can XRP reclaim the $3 level? The market views a move above $3.00 as a literal coin flip, with contracts trading at roughly 53¢ (53% chance).

Even a push to $3.25 retains significant support, trading at 44¢. Nearly half the market believes XRP can pull off a massive price surge to the $3 range.

These "event contracts" are binary in nature. Traders buy a contract for a price between $0.01 and $0.99. If XRP hits the target price by the Dec. 31, 2026, deadline, the contract settles at $1.00. If the target is missed, the contract expires worthless.

XRP's price performance

The popular altcoin has experienced a devastating retrace during the first month of the year.

The Ripple-linked token began the year with strong bullish momentum, opening around the $1.95-$2.00 level.

Buying pressure accelerated in the first week. The token eventually reached a year-to-date high of approximately $2.40.

However, the trend reversed violently immediately after hitting the $2.40 peak.

The price sliced back through the psychological $2.10 and $2.00 support zones without much resistance.

As of Jan. 25, XRP is trading at $1.8942, which means it has erased 100% of its gains for 2026.