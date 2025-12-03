Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    RLUSD Rival PayPal USD Jumps 216% in Key Supply Metric

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 12:55
    Paypal USD (PYUSD) has outpaced dollar-based stablecoins as push for dominance grows.
    Advertisement
    RLUSD Rival PayPal USD Jumps 216% in Key Supply Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin has registered staggering growth of 216% in less than 90 days. This signals a significant increase in utility and circulation reached by the stablecoin and highlights its acceptance by users in Web3. DeFiLlama, the DeFi analytics platform, highlighted this growth in a post on X.

    Advertisement

    PYUSD supply explodes as cross-chain expansion drives adoption

    Notably, as of September 2025, PayPal had a market capitalization of $1.28 billion. In less than 90 days, due to increased usage, the token has more than tripled its market cap to $3.8 billion.

    The increase is largely fueled by PayPal’s extension to blockchains like Solana and Arbitrum through Layer Zero, which enhances cross-chain liquidity.

    Growth reflects the rising demand for PayPal's USD stablecoin as more users engage it to settle payments and trade in the crypto space. Current growth coincides with the time that PayPal’s new peer-to-peer (P2P) payment feature was rolled out.

    This feature, dubbed "links," allows users to transfer money with the help of a one-time link. 

    The P2P platform allows easy sharing in conversations and might have driven the adoption of PayPal USD stablecoin among users needing a stablecoin to carry out crypto transactions.

    PayPal USD, currently ranked 28th on the list of crypto assets by market capitalization, has, by this growth, jumped to become the sixth largest stablecoin. It has put a good distance between it and core rival, Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD), which has a market cap of $1.26 billion.

    PayPal pushes toward AI integration and multichain expansion

    PayPal’s growth could be attributed to its strategic expansion, including listing on KuCoin exchange. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 10:45
    2nd Biggest XRP Ledger Implosion in 365 Days: Why Is It Important?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Just like its rival, RLUSD, PayPal’s listing was targeted at enhancing its accessibility to users on different platforms. Besides getting listed on KuCoin, it was also added to the P2P payment app Venmo.

    Meanwhile, in October 2025, PayPal announced a collaboration with OpenAI to embed its wallet into ChatGPT. This has a projected launch date in 2026 and will make PayPal the first payment option integrated into the AI platform.

    In another positive development for PayPal, its CEO, Alex Chriss, has said PYUSD will soon be available on the Stellar network once it scales regulatory approval. The move is a significant win in terms of blockchain adoption and stablecoin utility that aims to expand daily payments and remittances to millions of users, customers and merchants.

    #PYUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 11:29
    Binance Issues Crucial Scam Protection Update During Key Event
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 3, 2025 - 11:18
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards Fresh Cohorts of Investors as Markets Recover in December 2025
    Winning Big with Crypto: Inside CryptoGames Casino
    BloFin Donates 1 Million HKD to Support Hong Kong Fire Recovery Efforts
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 12:55
    RLUSD Rival PayPal USD Jumps 216% in Key Supply Metric
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 11:29
    Binance Issues Crucial Scam Protection Update During Key Event
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 3, 2025 - 11:18
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD