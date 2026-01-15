AdvertisementAdvert.
    RLUSD Achieves New Integration on FCA-Regulated Exchange

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 16:02
    RLUSD stablecoin has achieved a new integration on regulated CFD trading platform LMAX Group.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has been integrated as collateral across LMAX’s institutional platforms. In an update shared by RippleXity, a platform that tracks development on the community, the integration will see RLUSD serving as collateral for FX, crypto spot and perpetual futures.

    Ripple partnership signals long-term role for RLUSD

    This means that LMAX Group will embed Ripple’s stablecoin into its global trading system. The goal is to support future growth across both cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets. With this, LMAX can connect crypto users with commodities or indexes.

    According to the agreement, this is a multiyear partnership, which suggests a long-term role for RLUSD in the LMAX ecosystem. Hence, as part of the integration, Ripple will advance $150 million as financial support for LMAX’s long-term cross-asset expansion strategy.

    The deal highlights Ripple’s strategy to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto. It could serve to boost RLUSD and XRP Ledger’s utility as stablecoin adoption continues to gain traction in the global financial space.

    LMAX Group CEO David Mercer noted that the partnership will help both firms to develop a modern financial ecosystem for a cross-asset marketplace.

    Some of the key benefits of the collaboration for LMAX Group clients include enhanced liquidity, 24/7 cross-asset market access and margin efficiency. This means that RLUSD will serve as the settlement currency and clients can trade it nonstop. This flexibility is lacking with fiat currency.

    The partnership comes after a successful year for LMAX, in which it recorded $8.2 trillion in institutional exchange volume in 2025. With Ripple’s regulatory-compliant infrastructure, and over 75 regulatory licenses and registrations globally, the collaboration complements its growth.

    Institutional adoption strengthens RLUSD's market position

    Ripple USD stablecoin, launched in December 2024, has gained institutional traction in the broader financial sector. 

    In July 2025, Switzerland’s AMINA Bank made history as the first fully regulated institution to support RLUSD. This AMINA Bank did by offering custody of RLUSD and trading services to its clients.

    Many in the sector hailed the move as a signal of traditional institutions embracing digital currency and a shift in operations.

    Sometime in August 2025, prior to Zcash’s explosive rally, the adoption of RLUSD saw it flip ZEC in a major push for the top 100 spot in terms of market capitalization. However, with the resurgence of privacy coins, that gain has been reversed.

    #RLUSD
