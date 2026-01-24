AdvertisementAdvert.
    RippleX Alerts Node Operators Ahead of Crucial Upgrade Deadline: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 24/01/2026 - 15:38
    RippleX has issued a crucial alert to XRP Ledger node operators and validators as a key date nears.
    In a recent tweet, RippleX issued a friendly reminder to node operators, urging them to upgrade as a slew of amendments are set to activate on the XRP Ledger mainnet on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

    RippleX referred back to its earlier tweet where it stated that all XRPL version 3.0.0 amendments have been triggered for mainnet adoption. In this light, RippleX stated that it was critical for XRP Ledger node operators or validators to upgrade their software to the current version 3.0.0 to avoid being amendment blocked.

    Amendment blocking is a security feature to protect the accuracy of XRP Ledger data. When an amendment is enabled, servers running earlier versions of rippled without the amendment's source code no longer understand the rules of the network. Rather than for them to guess and misinterpret ledger data, these servers become amendment blocked and may not be able to determine the validity of a ledger, submit or process transactions, participate in the consensus process and vote on future amendments.

    What's coming?

    According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in XRPL version 3.0.0 are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet with the current countdown now 3 days 7 hours from now.

    These amendments include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder.

    The fixTokenEscrowV1 resolves an accounting error in MPT escrows. The fixIncludeKeyletFields amendment includes missing keylet fields for specific ledger entries. The fixPriceOracleOrder resolves an issue where the order of asset pair data was different when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated.

    FixAMMClawbackRounding resolves a rounding error that might occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when an AMMClawback transaction is performed. The fixMPTDeliveredAmount amendment includes missing DeliveredAmount and delivered_amount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    Permissioned domains, XLS 80 amendment, which represents a compliance building block for institutions, has achieved majority, with its activation on the mainnet expected for Feb. 4. According to xrpscan data, the current countdown for the permissioned domains amendment is 10 days 19 hours.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
