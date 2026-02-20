AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's RLUSD Adds 20 Million New Tokens on Ethereum Network

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 15:44
    RLUSD is on track to hit two billion circulating supply amid sustained Ripple minting.
    Advertisement
    Ripple's RLUSD Adds 20 Million New Tokens on Ethereum Network
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has expanded the supply of RLUSD, its native stablecoin asset. According to data from Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, the company has minted 20,000,000 RLUSD on the Ethereum network.

    Advertisement

    Ripple stablecoin eyeing $2 billion milestone

    Ripple has continued to drive liquidity for the RLUSD stablecoin. Thus far this week, the firm has completed two major successful token minting exercises, the first featuring 20 million RLUSD also on the Ethereum protocol.

    Before these minting events, there were a series of RLUSD token burns recorded in at least three tranches surpassing 3,300,000 tokens. The goal for Ripple is to enhance liquidity for the asset at a time when stablecoin liquidity has continued to dry up due to negative market sentiment.

    Should the firm manage to sustain the pace of minting, RLUSD is on track to hit the $2 billion market capitalization in the first half of this year.

    As of writing time, RLUSD has a circulating supply of 1.55 billion, up by over 2% in 24 hours. This uptick reflects the ongoing minting events on the Ethereum network. Demand is arguably higher on Ethereum, setting the pace for the token’s integration in DeFi platforms across the board.

    With the growth in its overall supply, RLUSD entered the top 50 list of crypto assets, displacing more established assets like Ethereum Classic (ETC).

    Role of Ripple in RLUSD growth

    Besides being the firm managing the minting and burning of the RLUSD stablecoin, Ripple is also its biggest promoter of the token.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/20/2026 - 13:20
    Ripple Exec Reveals Launch of Tokenized Properties Trading on XRP Ledger
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Over the past few months, Ripple has unveiled a series of partnerships aimed at putting RLUSD at the forefront of institutional adoption.

    One of the latest deals is that of Zand, aimed at actualizing extensive RLUSD integration in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    While still below the dominant stablecoins on the market, including Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC, RLUSD has maintained a steady growth pace since its inception.

    #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:38
    Dogecoin ETF 'Disconnect' in US as DOGE Price Sits Under $0.10
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu Faces Short-Term Pressure as Hourly Death Cross Forms
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:44
    Ripple's RLUSD Adds 20 Million New Tokens on Ethereum Network
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:38
    Dogecoin ETF 'Disconnect' in US as DOGE Price Sits Under $0.10
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu Faces Short-Term Pressure as Hourly Death Cross Forms
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all